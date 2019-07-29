Despite the fact that the DuBois Area School District will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision Program, which means all students will receive free breakfast and lunch every day, directors set lunch, breakfast and milk prices for the 2019-2020 school year at last week’s meeting.
The CEP program includes one breakfast and one lunch, said Business Manager Jeanette Buriak.
“So lunch number two is a paid lunch. A la carte is paid food. A second breakfast would be a paid breakfast,” said Buriak. “It’s one lunch and one breakfast to every student.”
The district is permitted to deny a second meal, or an a la carte item, to students who do not have money in their account, said Buriak. “We are allowed to deny a la carte even now. We can and do deny a la carte. We could deny a second breakfast because now you’re covered a full first breakfast.”
Lunch, breakfast and milk prices were set as follows:
- High school and middle school, $2.40, a 10 cent increase.
- Elementary schools, $2.30, a 10 cent increase.
- Breakfast, $1.30, a 10 cent increase.
- Adult meals, $3.90, a 10 cent increase.
- Adult breakfast, $1.90, a 15 cent increase.
- Milk, $.70, a 5 cent increase.