Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at this week’s supervisors’ meeting, discussed upcoming events to be held at the Sandy Township Recreational Park.
A disc dog competition, called Woofstock is set for July 13-14, starting at 9 a.m. until early afternoon, said Arbaugh.
During the competition, teams consisting of a dog and its human, will compete in different disc competitions to earn a spot at the world finals, according to information about the event posted on Facebook. No admission will be charged.
“It sounds really interesting in that they’re talking about ways to develop this in future years to make it more of an event, people can bring their dogs, and then do different agility tests and other things like that,” said Arbaugh.
David H. Gosch, organizer of the local disc dog competition, said, “It’s awesome free entertainment for kids and adults, watching awesome dogs doing amazing things, in a beautiful local park,” said organizer David H. Gosch when contacted by the Courier Express Thursday. “And if you have a dog that brings back a ball or already catches discs anyone can play.”
For more information, interested persons can contact Gosch through the Facebook event page for “Woofstock.”
Food truck festival
Organizers continue to plan for the first food truck festival to be held at the park on Oct. 5, said Arbaugh.
“We recently had a meeting with Dr. Doolittle’s, the Boxcar Brew Works and they’ve agreed to also be a part of that event,” he said. “It should be a really nice event out there.”
The township park is located at 100 Cemetery Road.
Fireworks
Arbaugh also said details of the fireworks display being planned by Treasure Lake and Sandy Township for the Fourth of July are still being finalized and more information will be distributed via Facebook and also at the supervisors’ next meeting on June 17.