REYNOLDSVILLE — Discussion regarding the future of this community’s police station was heated once again during the Reynoldsville Borough Council meeting Wednesday.
Mayor Peach Caltagarone and Council President T.J. Sliwinski engaged in a tense conversation about the options on the table, with Caltagarone saying he feels he has been left out of the decision making process.
“This should be my call, I’m the mayor, I’m in charge of the police department. This is all going over my head. This is all being done behind my back. This should’ve been me coming to council saying, ‘Hey, we need a new police station.’ We do need a new police station, but not right now. Let’s bank some money... apply for grants, have the money at least for half of it, and build a new station. By then we might have some more police officers utilizing it,” Mayor Caltagarone said.
A resident, Clyde Beck, sitting in on the meeting, spoke up in support of Caltagarone’s position.
Sliwinski responded by outlining the process the council has gone through so far with the options examined. The council’s first consideration was to tear down the building that was the old police station to build a new one. Then, they began looking at retaining the building and renovating it.
“I’m open to whatever options are out there. Do I think you should be involved? One hundred percent. What I would ask is that you run it through the police committee, because then at that point the police committee can be involved and bring it to our attention, with your support, just the way that any police matter should be handled,” Sliwinski said.
He was adamant about the committee meeting to discuss what options it favors. He said this is the purpose of having such meetings.
The conversation continued to escalate as Caltagarone said the committee did meet, and that they were the only ones to meet. Council member Robin McMillen spoke up once the committee was being discussed, and Caltagarone pointed out she was the chair person of the committee. She said she had made a suggestion at one point that was denied by the council at the time.
“I made that recommendation, let’s get them in that back office. Keep the administrative upstairs, fix the garage door, make that the interview room. There’s a holding cell across. To get them downstairs.” McMillen said.
Sliwinski then asked what the cost for this option would be, and McMillen said the council shot down the idea. Sliwinski continued to ask what the cost was, which McMillen did not know. Caltagarone spoke up again to say the cost had been $12,000 to redo the back office.
“I’m asking for options on the table... I want numbers. I want the police department involved. I want you (Caltagarone) involved. It’s not my decision. It’s our decision as a council... As much as I appreciate and respect you as a person... it’s not your sole decision on what to do.... it is a team effort.” Sliwinski said.
He went on to say he was glad the conversation had been started about the police station. Sliwinski explained he wanted legitimate options with solid numbers brought to the discussion. He said they need the options brought to them so everyone can come to an agreement with a “solid conversation.” He was adamant that an informed decision could not, and would not, be made until plans and proposals with costs and numbers were brought to the council to see.
“I apologize to the police department for as long as this has taken. I apologize for Peach that you feel like you have been left out of this conversation... I don’t believe that was the intention from anybody... All I know is that for me to be able to sleep well at night, I need to be able to make an informed decision with the taxpayers and the borough in mind,” Sliwinski said.
The conversation continued with a few questions from residents, with less tension than when the discussion started. Once the residents’ questions had been answered, the discussion on the police department was tabled once again until estimates are secured for each of the options being considered.