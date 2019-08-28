DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said one word after a 20-minute presentation by a representative of the Just for Jesus ministry and homeless shelter in Brockway.
“Fine.”
Bud Buddenbohn, on behalf of Bishop Jack Wisor, told the city council that Wisor will not admit anyone from DuBois into the shelter unless Suplizio or police Chief Blaine Clark requests it.
He claimed the shelter has welcomed 113 people listing DuBois as their address since 2005. It was noted that a DuBois address can be from the city, Sandy Township or Treasure Lake.
Wisor did not attend Monday’s meeting.
Buddenbohn explained that Wisor’s daughter died of a drug overdose in late July. A Right to Know request was made to the city involving information from the police.
Wisor talked with Assistant Chief Dustin Roy and claims Roy told him he “has a lot of nerve dragging people from all over the state with their problems” into the local area.
The conversation became increasingly heated until Chief Clark hung up on Wisor.
Attempts to reach Clark immediately afterward were unsuccessful.
The ministry met with Suplizio and demanded an apology for Roy’s and Clark’s purported actions.
A week after that meeting, Wisor et. al. were notified that nothing was going to be “walked back.”
Buddenbohn said he is “sad and disappointed” for “treating a man of God that way,” adding that Wisor deserves an apology.
Suplizio asked Buddenbohn what his reply was after being told approximately three weeks ago that DuBois residents would not be admitted without a request from him or Clark.
“What did I tell you?” Suplizio asked.
“Fine,” he said, answering his own question.
And that is where it remained Monday evening.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo said she wasn’t interested in second-hand reports of what allegedly happened, adding that if Wisor wants action, he should appear before council and state his case in person.
Councilman Ed Walsh reviewed one of the replies to the Right to Know request and noted several discrepancies, including Wisor purportedly telling Roy “you will be sorry.”
“You should have your facts in order before you come to us,” he told Buddenbohn.
Suplizio and several council members bristled when it was suggested the police were unprofessional.
“Our police … I’d put their professionalism up against anyone,” Suplizio said. “I stand by how we handled this.”
After 30 minutes of thrust and parry, the council moved on to other matters.
‘Turn it off’Steve Toney, representing himself and several neighbors, asked the council to “turn off” the fire siren at the “old” Friendship fire house on West Long Avenue and Grant and State streets.
Toney said the siren is driving down property values and making the properties hard to sell or rent.
“The equipment isn’t there anymore,” he said. “Why is the siren still operating?”
The “new” Friendship hose house in on South Main Street.
The question was referred to the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department for a recommendation.
Oct. 31 is HalloweenKatie Kelly implored the council to restore trick-or-treating in DuBois to its “traditional” day, which is Oct. 31, Halloween.
She presented a petition signed by neighbors along Robinson Street and adjacent areas.
“That’s the fun of it,” she said.
Downtown updateJulie Stewart told the council she will be the new manager of the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group this week. She succeeds Dan Bowman.
She asked for –and received –the council’s support of the DDRG’s application for a facade grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
The council changed the date last year, a decision that was not popular. This year’s date has not been set, but the council indicated that it heard the response to last year’s decision.
Final flingThe last installment of the 2019 Music Fest series of concerts will take place Thursday evening (Aug. 29) from 6-8 p.m. The Elements will provide the music and the city council and staff will provide the hot dogs and sauce.
UpcomingThe city building and city garage will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
The next council work session will be held at 4 p.m Thursday, Sept. 5, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The council’s next regular meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.