Recent warnings have been issued regarding the prevalence of unemployment compensation scams in the area, according to a joint press release from McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, Elk County District Attorney Tom Coppolo and Cameron County District Attorney Paul Malizia.
Even since these warnings were published, the area has been flooded with additional calls from concerned citizens, the release says. The district attorneys have re-issued the original press release to ensure residents in the area are alerted.
Area residents have been subject to scams in one of two ways — one, someone has used their information to file for unemployment compensation benefits and retained the benefits; or two, benefits have just appeared when person has not filed for them either in the form of a paper check or as a deposit in their bank account.
If someone was a victim of ID theft, it is very important to report the fraudulent activity to the department and return the money if any has been received. Doing so will remove these fraudulent payments from being reported as income on the end of the year 1099G distribution.
Social media, text messaging and emails are being used to lure people into disclosing their identifying information that is then used to file for benefits.
If someone has received unemployment compensation benefits they have not filed for, they are instructed to not cash the checks or spend the money.
The person should also report the fraud to the state by following the below directions and file a police report with the police department in their jurisdiction.
For details, see the unemployment compensation website at: https://www.uc.pa.gov/Pages/Report-Fraud-Here.aspx
But, in summary, Pennsylvania’s Office of Unemployment Compensation offers the following directions:
To return paper checks, individuals should write “void” on the check and return it to:
Pennsylvania Treasury Department, 651 Boas St., Room 400 L&I Building, Harrisburg, PA 17120
Anyone who receives a direct deposit and did not file for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania should not use the funds. Using the funds knowing that a person has not applied for PUA or any other UC program may be deemed fraud and repayment will be required.
The funds should be returned to:
Department of Labor and Industry, 651 Boas St., Room 500, Harrisburg, PA 17121
Please include a brief signed statement with the reason for returning the check and include a printed name, address, last four of the social security number, phone number and email address.
Phone: Call the PA Fraud Hotline at 1-800-692-7469.