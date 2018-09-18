DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Friday.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Nicole L. Royer, 20, DuBois, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances. A misdemeanor count of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and a summary count of careless driving are withdrawn. Bail was set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Faith D. Miller, 52, DuBois, who is charged with DUI and a summary count of careless driving. Bail was set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Danielle M. Wolfe, 37, DuBois, who is charged with DUI and a summary count of careless driving. Bail was set at $1,000, unsecured.
Guilty plea entered
- Stephanie N. Crawford, 30, DuBois, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of assault. She must pay $472.25 in fines and costs and serve one year probation. A felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of assault, recklessly endangering another person and a summary count of harassment were withdrawn.
Hearings continued
The following defendants’ hearings were continued.
- Gary T. Czzowitz, 51, Butler, who is charged with DUI. His hearing was continued until Sept. 28.
- Mitchell E. Mancuso, 63, Luthersburg, who is charged with assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.