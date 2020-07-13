DuBOIS — The City of DuBois has released information on the handout of DMAP coupons for the 2020-2021 hunting season. Each coupon is only good for one doe license for use in any season.
Coupon pickup can only be done between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
There are reservoir property coupons, a total of 94, and well property, 21 coupons.
City residents only For both the reservoir property (94 coupons) and well property (21 coupons), only city residents can pick up one coupon per license holder on Tuesday, Aug. 4. City residents can get one coupon for each property if desired. Coupons can only be picked up at the city office at 16 W. Scribner Ave. Hunters need to bring their driver’s license and last hunting license with them.
All other hunters and non-residents.
Beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 5, any hunter can pick up one coupon for each property per license holder at the city office at 16 W. Scribner Ave. until they are gone. Hunters need to bring their driver’s license and last hunting license with them.