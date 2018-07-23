DuBOIS — The City of DuBois has released information on the handout of DMAP coupons for the 2018-2019 hunting season. Each coupon is good for one doe license for use in any season.
Hours for coupon pickup will be between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. only for Wednesday, Aug. 1 and Thursday, Aug. 2.
After Thursday, Aug. 2 and beginning Friday, Aug. 3, coupons can only be picked up between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day at the City offices.
City Residents Only
For both the Reservoir property (92 coupons) and well property (22 COUPONS), only city residents can pick up one coupon per license holder on Wednesday, Aug. 1 between the 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. City residents can get one coupon for each property if desired. Coupons can only be picked up at the City office at 16 W. Scribner Ave. Hunters need to bring their last hunting license with them.
All other hunters and non-residents
Beginning on Thursday, Aug. 2, between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., any hunter can pick up one coupon for each property per license holder at the City office at 16 W. Scribner Ave. until they are gone. Hunters need to bring their last hunting license with them. Starting on Friday, Aug. 3 and thereafter, the hours for coupon pickup will be only between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
