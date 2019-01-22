A 52-year-old DuBois man faces charges after allegedly breaking into a camp located at 230 Platt Road in Sandy Township, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Jan. 17, DuBois-based state police charged Ricky Lee Anderson, 215 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, with felony counts of entering a building or occupied structure for overnight accommodations at which time no person was present and criminal trespass and a summary count of criminal mischief. The charges stem from an incident which occurred on Feb. 13, 2016.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Anderson is accused of entering a camp located at 494 Flowing Well Road by damaging/knocking in a garage panel to disengage the lock and open the door. He is then accused of entering the camp’s first floor by prying open the locked door located on the west side of the camp. He then allegedly entered a shed located near the camp by prying off the locking mechanism and shed latch of the shed door.
The victim/owner of the camp found a partially lit L&M cigarette in the ditch area of the camp which shouldn’t have been there, the affidavit said. The cigarette was taken back to the state police barracks and entered into the state police evidence locker. The cigarette was sent to the state police Erie Lab via UPS and then on July 27, 2016, the cigarette was transported back to the state police in DuBois evidence locker.
Results from the state police forensic DNA analysis revealed a DNA profile was obtained from the cigarette filter, the affidavit said. The profile was from an unidentified male. The DNA profile was uploaded in the Combined DNA Index System and searched. The resulting profile was identified as Anderson.
The victim was interviewed about the DNA results and stated that they had never heard of Anderson and that he should have never been at the camp, the affidavit said.
On Jan. 24, 2017, a search warrant was authorized by Ford to obtain a DNA sample from Anderson to confirm his DNA profile from the DNA that was obtained from the cigarette.
On Jan. 25, 2017, Anderson was interviewed, the affidavit said. He said he smoked L&M cigarettes, adding that he will smoke any cigarette but only buys that brand. He was taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands DuBois to obtain his DNA via blood sample. The blood sample was then taken back to the state police barracks and entered into evidence. A state police prelog request for forensic analysis to have the obtained DNA profile compared with Anderson’s DNA profile from his seized blood.
On May 8, 2017, it was confirmed that the DNA profile obtained from Anderson’s blood sample matched the DNA profile obtained from the filter from the seized L&M cigarette.
His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 22 at Ford’s office.
