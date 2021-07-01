REYNOLDSVILLE — The newly-announced retirement of Ronald Doane, a longtime Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) English instructor of 50 years, was one of the highlights of Monday evening’s committee meeting.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman spoke very highly of Doane, who has put in his resignation for retirement effective June 11, 2021.
“This is a historical moment,” Fillman said. “The email I received today is one I never thought I would receive. He (Doane) kind of came with the building.”
Throughout the years, Doane has impacted generations of students, nearly 5,000 of them as an estimate, said Fillman.
“He showed up every day for 50 years, with remarkable dedication,” he said.
PersonnelThe Jeff Tech committee also approved several new hires, including:
- Diesel Mechanic and Heavy Equipment Instructor John Barr, effective July 1, 2021
- Digital Media Arts Instructor Steve Sensebaugh, effective Aug. 23, 2021
- A part-time Cosmetology paraprofessional for the 2021-22 school year
- Amber Siar as an academic substitute
Also, Medical Assisting/Health Occupations Instructor Amanda Ott has resigned as of June 22, 2021. The Computer Network Engineering and Engineering Technology programs and its instructors will be reduced to half-time for the 2021-22 school year if enrollment does not hit 20 students by Aug. 1, 2021.
Congratulations was also given to three Jeff Tech instructors who were awarded tenure, following three years of satisfactory ratings — Culinary Instructor John Druschel, Diesel Mechanic and Heavy Equipment Instructor Michael Kenner and Auto Mechanics Instructor Eric Rising.
Enrollment increaseIt was committee-approved that Jeff Tech create an additional academic position for the areas of math and science. When asked about the increase, Fillman said this is due to the increase in students.
In the 2018-2019 school year, Jeff Tech had 343 students, he said. In 2021-2022, Jeff Tech currently has 435 students enrolled, with applications still coming in consistently.
In order to continue providing a great education, said Fillman, more help is needed.
“The increase in students has been a longtime desire at Jeff Tech,” commented Chairman Fred Park. “This is what happens when you have success.”
It was also approved that the Reynoldsville Community Pool be allowed to use the Jeff Tech gymnasium July 10 and 11, 2021, to hold a fundraising event.
There will be no committee meeting held in July 2021.