DuBOIS — A local doctor took his hobby of creating pure and tasty blends to the next level when he opened a distillery in DuBois last year.
Dr. Shalva Kakabadze, a family medicine and wound care doctor with Penn Highlands Healthcare, opened Ramhorn Distillery at the DuBois Harley-Davidson shop. The name comes from his zodiac sign — Aries.
Kakabadze was looking to do something challenging, and something no one else was doing, he says. He began experimenting with the distilling process, using non-alcoholic liquids for about a year.
The distillery’s high-traffic location used to be a barber shop, and it came about by chance, Kakabadze said, attracting locals and tourists all in one spot.
Kakabadze makes gin, vodka, spicy rum and corn whiskey, experimenting with fermentation, sugar, molasses and grain for whiskey throughout the processes. He has plans to make a four-year bourbon, opening it on the distillery’s anniversary.
“Every bottle and batch takes my attention, individual touch and preparation,” he said. “These are meant to be appreciated and enjoyed.”
Kakabadze plans to attend area festivals and submit products to competitions, as well as participate in summer cruise ins at the shop.
Kakabadze named the gin “Stirred by an Angel London Dry Gin,” since his wife, Teresa, stirred it. He also put a picture of a motorcycle on the “Knuckle Head Vodka” label, and made another label based off of Luigi’s Ristorante Owner Eddie Tate, who sells his products.
These high-quality blends are better for you, Kakabadze said, since the distillation process includes purification. There are five ingredients in gin, he adds, and it takes a lot of effort to make.
“I want people to understand what they’re putting in their body,” Kakabadze said, adding he tries to teach customers about the process when they come in.
Two of Kakabadze’s labels are available at Fine Wine and Good Spirits, he said. He is also at the distillery during certain times Friday through Sunday.
For more information, follow Ramhorn Distillery on Facebook.