PUNXSUTAWNEY — The annual Dodgeball for Diabetes Tournament is coming up at the end of the month, taking place Saturday, March 28 at the Punxsutawney Community Center.
The tournament is a five-versus-five double elimination tournament. The cost is $12 per person and is broken up into age divisions; rookies are ages 8 to 12, juniors are ages 13 to 15, old school is ages 16 and up, and pros ages 16 and over.
There are registration forms available at the Punxsutawney Community Center office or through a message to the Facebook page; Punxsy Dodgeball 4 Diabetes, or through an email to rjm41715@gmail.com.
This tournament was started in 2013 by Kelly Ferrent after her daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. She recently stepped down from heading the tournament and Rhonda McConnell took over, not wanting to see the tournament end.
“I didn’t want to see them end because they’re for such a great cause close to my heart because I have a Type 1 diabetic (child), too,” McConnell said.
McConnell’s daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 2 years old, just before Ferrent’s daughter was. Ferrent reached out to McConnell for advice and help when her daughter was diagnosed, and talked to her about starting the Dash for Diabetes.
There are millions of people around the world living with diabetes, though a majority of them have Type 2. Type 1 is when a person’s pancreas does not work and they are insulin-dependent, while Type 2 diabetics are insulin-resistant.
“It affects so many people, but there’s not a lot of awareness,” McConnell said.
This was the first event she started, a couple years before Dodgeball for Diabetes was started. Between these two events, they raised about $13,000 last year and have donated a total of about $91,000 since the events began. McConnell’s goal this year is to raise $20,000 to donate to the American Diabetes Association.
“I don’t know if I’ll do it, but I’m shooting for it. I think we can do it,” McConnell said. “It’s kind of just grown. I’ve helped with both behind the scenes.”