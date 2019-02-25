PUNXSUTAWNEY — For six years, groups of dedicated teams have gathered for a dodgeball tournament in Punxsutawney, competing for a worthy cause.
The 2019 “Dodgeball 4 Diabetes” tournament will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Community Center on March 9.
Founder Kelly Ferrent said the event started in March of 2013, and there is also a “Dash 4 Diabetes” 5K and one-mile walk in May. Both benefit the American Diabetes Association.
The cause is something personal for Ferrent — her daughter, Lexi Zanaglio, has type one diabetes. She was diagnosed at the age of 7 and is now 19 years old.
“Both of these events were created to help bring community awareness to diabetes,” she said. “Millions of people around the world live with diabetes, or know someone who does.”
The majority of people have type two diabetes, Ferrent says, but there are misconceptions about the small minority who have type one — it’s not a “childhood disease, previously called juvenile diabetes.”
“Lexi will have this disease the rest of her life,” she said. “It occurs at every age, in people of every race, every shape and size.”
When someone has type one, their body doesn’t produce insulin, Ferrent says, a hormone the body needs to get glucose from the bloodstream into the body’s cells.
“With the help of insulin therapy, Lexi has learned to manage her condition and to live a long, healthy life,” she said, “although there are many ups and downs when trying to manage this difficult disease.”
Since the inception of the Punxsutawney fundraisers, Ferrent and other volunteers have raised $91,000 for the ADA. Last year was the largest dodgeball tournament yet, with more than 60 teams participating.
“This has been a group effort to host these events,” she said. “Over the years, we have met a lot of families who share the same hope to find a cure for type one diabetes.”
Several mothers joined to form an events committee, forming friendships and partnerships along the way, Ferrent says.
Each team requires five friends to register and a team name, Ferrent says. Team colors and uniforms are encouraged. Teams play in four age divisions — “rookies, juniors, old school and pros.”
The cost to play is $12 per player. Registration ends Wednesday, March 6. Email kellyferrent@yahoo.com for a registration form. Call her at 814-938-0495 with questions.
Visit “Dodgeball 4 Diabetes” on Facebook.
