DuBOIS — Pet owners and their dogs turned out for Saturday’s “Dog Days of Summer” event hosted by Sandy Township at the municipality’s recreation park despite the on-and-off-again rain that plagued the area all day.
The first-ever event featured the Mid-Atlantic Disc Dogs, a competition for dogs.
Attendees were invited to bring their dogs, who were leashed at all times other than when competing. They were able to enter a frisbee toss and play fetch with their dog.
Pet photos were also taken.
Other entertainment included live music by Kurt Thomas and caricaturist Sam Saxton provided free caricatures of individuals and their pet.
Additional features at the event included: The Chow Hall food truck, The Winery at Wilcox, Chicken Hill Distillery, Pampered Puppies Mobile Pet Spa, Ruff World Training, including free demonstrations, Treasure Lake Bark Park, Debbie’s Ceramics and Crafts, The Barkery Pet Cuisine and Aedan the certified therapy dog and his adventures. There was also a beer tent and prizes.
The event was sponsored by Farmers National Bank, Lifespan Family Services, Walmart, Lowe’s, Petco, Two Brothers Tees, Nupp Printing, Buck’s Pizza and DuBois Veterinary Clinic.