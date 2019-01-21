PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park Winterfest attendees will have the chance to show off their four-legged friends in the snow this weekend.
The annual “WinterPaws Dog Show” will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, at Parker Dam State Park in Penfield.
The show is part of the Clearfield YMCA’s Winterfest Celebration. All proceeds benefit the Clearfield County SPCA and the animals it takes in and cares for at its 21st Street shelter.
Vanessa Snyder, Clearfield YMCA aquatics and wellness director, said this is the WinterPaws Dog Show’s third year.
She said it was previously just a “dog fashion show” with costumes and no categories, and its first year was very successful.
Due to poor advertising, the second year didn’t have a good turn out, Snyder said, but they expect a great crowd at this year’s. Anywhere from five to 20 dogs typically participate.
“We want to help the animals in need,” she said.
Show categories for the dogs include “Best tail-wagger, most clever dog trick, best winter wear, best dog/owner look-a-like and most crooked smile.” The winner of each category will compete for the title of “Best in Show” and the overall grand prize.
“It’s nice to have an event to take the entire family to,” Snyder said. “You can’t always take your pet to events, so it’s nice to have something fun to do with them.”
Forms can be picked up at the Clearfield YMCA on North 2nd Street. Registration will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. that day. The entry fee is $5 per dog.
“The WinterPaws Dog Show is a great family-friendly event that incorporates our favorites furry family members,” Snyder said. “Everyone gets such enjoyment watching the show and letting their dogs meet new friends.”
PDSP is located at 28 Fairview Road in Penfield.
For more information, visit the WinterPaws Dog Show Facebook or Clearfield YMCA Facebook pages, or call 814-765-5521.
