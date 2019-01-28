PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pet lovers can dress their four-legged companions up and bring them along to the Groundhog Day weekend celebration at Barclay Square.
Each year, dogs of all ages and sizes are seen sporting winter vests, comical hats and scarves on Feb. 2.
The “Best Winter Wear and Best Groundhog Day Wear Dog Costume Contest” will be held at 2 p.m. that day as part of Barclay Square’s celebration tent festivities on East Mahoning Street.
“The dog competition is a fun and light-hearted event that showcases our furry best friends,” said Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Executive Director Katie Donald. “It’s always a lot of fun to see the creativity of the dog owners, and it’s a lot of fun to watch, too.”
Registration is free and starts at 1:30 p.m. Each may be entered in one of the two categories. To pre-register, contact the PGC at 814-618-5591, director@ghogclub.com or visit 200 West Mahoning Street, Suite 1.
The celebration tent extravaganza is held at the park from Friday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 3, drawing in thousands of locals and tourists to check out various vendors in heated tents.
More than 13 vendors will participate in the park’s 2019 celebration, including the Wizards Workshop chainsaw carving, DuBois Vet Center and several homemade concessions vendors.
For more information on registering for activities or a schedule of events, visit www.groundhog.org.
