HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a three-day increase of 1,106 cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,205,989 since the pandemic began.
There were 297 cases reported Monday, 321 new cases reported Sunday, and 488 new cases reported Saturday. The DOH will no longer be posting updates on Saturday.
There are 767 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 180 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 96 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, 55.7 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 195,558 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,617 cases; 6,299 confirmed and 2,318 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,335 cases; 1,964 confirmed and 1,371 probable. Elk County reported 2,866 cases; 1,579 confirmed and 1,287 probable.
Reporting three-day increases, Clearfield County reported 16 new cases. Elk County reported one new case. Jefferson County reported one new case.
Clearfield County reported 148 deaths. Elk County reported 40 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 99 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,976, in Elk County, 6,585, and in Jefferson County, 8,618 according to the Department of Health.
There were 24 new deaths reported Friday, five new deaths Saturday, and six new deaths Sunday. The DOH is reporting 27,360 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,641,582 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,193 cases and 93 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,379 cases and 177 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,876 cases and 224 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 303 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,433 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,191 cases to date and 25 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,800 cases and 72 deaths.