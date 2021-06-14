HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a three-day increase of 808 cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,208,683 since the pandemic began.
There are 572 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 158 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 96 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, 57.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 195,558 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,635 cases; 6,306 confirmed and 2,323 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,340 cases; 1,968 confirmed and 1,372 probable. Elk County reported 2,868 cases; 1,581 confirmed and 1,287 probable.
Reporting three-day increases Clearfield County reported five new cases. Elk County reported two new cases. Jefferson County reported one new case.
Elk County reported one new death, totaling 41 total deaths. Clearfield County reported 150 deaths. Jefferson County reported 99 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 22,086, in Elk County, 6,655, and in Jefferson County, 8,688 according to the Department of Health.
There were 33 new deaths reported from Friday to Sunday. The DOH is reporting 27,490 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,678,670 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,203 cases and 95 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,400 cases and 177 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,894 cases and 224 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 307 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,433 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,203 cases to date and 25 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,805 cases and 74 deaths.