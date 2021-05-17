HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 1,983 cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115 since the pandemic began.
There were 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, in addition to 872 new cases reported Monday.
There are 1,499 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 330 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 92 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, 48.8 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 189,663 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,469 cases; 6,182 confirmed and 2,287 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,277 cases; 1,927 confirmed and 1,350 probable. Elk County reported 2,847 cases; 1,568 confirmed and 1,279 probable.
In two days, Clearfield County reported 14 new cases. Jefferson County reported three new cases. Elk County reported no new cases.
Clearfield County reported 143 deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths. Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 98 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,594, in Elk County, 6,423, and in Jefferson County, 8,428 according to the Department of Health.
There were 67 new deaths reported Saturday and 17 new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 26,833 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,519,018 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,147 cases and 92 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,199 cases and 173 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,689 cases and 222 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 300 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,424 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,140 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,702 cases and 70 deaths.