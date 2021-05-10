HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 2,399 cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,174,687 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,924 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 427 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 90 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, 45.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 186,569 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,368 cases; 6,105 confirmed and 2,263 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,249 cases; 1,913 confirmed and 1,336 probable. Elk County reported 2,827 cases; 1,554 confirmed and 1,273 probable.
Reporting two-day increases, Clearfield County reported 17 new cases. Jefferson County reported three new cases. Elk County reported two new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 143 deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 97 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,445, in Elk County, 6,338, and in Jefferson County, 8,317 according to the Department of Health.
There were 11 new deaths reported Saturday, and seven new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 26,550 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,467,488 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,119 cases and 91 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,110 cases and 173 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,586 cases and 220 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 293 total cases and eight deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,422 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,110 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,616 cases and 68 deaths.