HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 1,257 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,190,102 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,427 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 320 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 92 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, 49.4 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 189,663 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,487 cases; 6,193 confirmed and 2,294 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,286 cases; 1,934 confirmed and 1,352 probable. Elk County reported 2,851 cases; 1,570 confirmed and 1,281 probable.
Clearfield County reported seven new cases. Jefferson County reported three new cases. Elk County reported no new cases.
Clearfield County reported 145 total deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 98 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,583, in Elk County, 6,435, and in Jefferson County, 8,470 according to the Department of Health.
There were 54 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 26,925 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,532,317 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,151 cases and 92 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,232 cases and 175 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,730 cases and 222 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 300 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,428 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,157 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,706 cases and 70 deaths.