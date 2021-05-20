HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 1,430 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,191,532 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,353 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 316 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 93 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, 50 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 189,663 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,496 cases; 6,199 confirmed and 2,297 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,291 cases; 1,939 confirmed and 1,352 probable. Elk County reported 2,852 cases; 1,570 confirmed and 1,282 probable.
Clearfield County reported nine new cases. Jefferson County reported five new cases. Elk County reported one new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 146 total deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 98 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,612, in Elk County, 6,446, and in Jefferson County, 8,483 according to the Department of Health.
There were 40 new deaths reported Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 26,965 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,538,360 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,157 cases and 92 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,247 cases and 175 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,736 cases and 222 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 300 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,428 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,159 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,718 cases and 71 deaths.