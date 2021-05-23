HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 1,658 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,195,013 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,250 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 304 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 93 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, 51 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 192,009 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,525 cases; 6,222 confirmed and 2,303 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,297 cases; 1,944 confirmed and 1,353 probable. Elk County reported 2,854 cases; 1,572 confirmed and 1,282 probable.
Clearfield County reported 146 total deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 98 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,698, in Elk County, 6,471, and in Jefferson County, 8,509 according to the Department of Health.
There were 39 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 27,029 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,557,501 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,171 cases and 92 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,271 cases and 175 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,761 cases and 222 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 301 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,428 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,169 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,734 cases and 71 deaths.