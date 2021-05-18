HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 1,730 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,188,845 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,436 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 342 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 92 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, 49.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 189,663 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,480 cases; 6,191 confirmed and 2,289 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,283 cases; 1,930 confirmed and 1,353 probable. Elk County reported 2,851 cases; 1,570 confirmed and 1,281 probable.
Clearfield County reported 11 new cases. Jefferson County reported six new cases. Elk County reported four new cases.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 145 deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 98 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,560, in Elk County, 6,427, and in Jefferson County, 8,466 according to the Department of Health.
There were 38 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 26,871 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,526,726 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,151 cases and 92 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,214 cases and 174 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,726 cases and 222 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 300 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,426 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,150 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,705 cases and 70 deaths.