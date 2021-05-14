HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 1,643 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,182,922 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,652 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 390 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 91 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, 47.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 189,007 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,439 cases; 6,157 confirmed and 2,282 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,271 cases; 1,924 confirmed and 1,347 probable. Elk County reported 2,837 cases; 1,560 confirmed and 1,277 probable.
Clearfield County reported 15 new cases. Jefferson County reported four new cases. Elk County reported one new cases.
Clearfield County reported 143 deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 97 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,523, in Elk County, 6,396, and in Jefferson County, 8,406 according to the Department of Health.
There were 27 new deaths reported Thursday. The DOH is reporting 26,724 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,501,828 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Friday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,140 cases and 91 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,167 cases and 173 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,666 cases and 221 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 298 total cases and eight deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,423 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,134 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,672 cases and 69 deaths.