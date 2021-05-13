HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 2,028 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,181,279 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,712 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 397 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 91 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, 46.7 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 186,569 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,424 cases; 6,147 confirmed and 2,277 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,267 cases; 1,920 confirmed and 1,347 probable. Elk County reported 2,836 cases; 1,560 confirmed and 1,276 probable.
Clearfield County reported 19 new cases. Jefferson County reported five new cases. Elk County reported two new cases.
Clearfield County reported 143 deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 97 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,487, in Elk County, 6,384, and in Jefferson County, 8,387 according to the Department of Health.
There were 38 new deaths reported Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 26,697 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,492,502 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,135 cases and 91 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,158 cases and 173 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,665 cases and 221 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 295 total cases and eight deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,423 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,130 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,662 cases and 69 deaths.