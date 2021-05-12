HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 2,179 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,179,251 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,751 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 406 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 91 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, 46.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 186,569 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,405 cases; 6,131 confirmed and 2,274 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,262 cases; 1,919 confirmed and 1,343 probable. Elk County reported 2,834 cases; 1,559 confirmed and 1,275 probable.
Clearfield County reported 16 new cases. Jefferson County reported four new cases. Elk County reported two new cases.
Clearfield County reported 143 deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 97 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,442, in Elk County, 6,371, and in Jefferson County, 8,369 according to the Department of Health.
There were 52 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 26,659 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,483,950 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,128 cases and 91 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,151 cases and 173 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,627 cases and 220 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 295 total cases and eight deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,422 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,122 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,651 cases and 69 deaths.