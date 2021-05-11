HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 2,385 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,177,072 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,798 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 406 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 90 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, 45.6 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 186,569 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,389 cases; 6,116 confirmed and 2,273 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,258 cases; 1,917 confirmed and 1,341 probable. Elk County reported 2,832 cases; 1,557 confirmed and 1,275 probable.
Clearfield County reported 21 new cases. Jefferson County reported nine new cases. Elk County reported five new cases.
Clearfield County reported 143 deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 97 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,395, in Elk County, 6,359, and in Jefferson County, 8,360 according to the Department of Health.
There were 57 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 26,607 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,476,217 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,122 cases and 91 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,134 cases and 173 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,614 cases and 220 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 294 total cases and eight deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,422 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,117 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,632 cases and 69 deaths.