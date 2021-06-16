HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 312 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,209,448 since the pandemic began.
There are 492 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 129 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 96 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, 57.8 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 196,673 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,638 cases; 6,313 confirmed and 2,325 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,342 cases; 1,970 confirmed and 1,372 probable. Elk County reported 2,868 cases; 1,581 confirmed and 1,287 probable.
Clearfield County reported one new case. Jefferson County reported no new cases. Elk County reported no new cases.
Clearfield County reported 151 deaths. Jefferson County reported 99 deaths. Elk County reported 41 total deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 22,133, in Elk County, 6,674, and in Jefferson County, 8,715 according to the Department of Health.
There were 17 new deaths reported from Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 27,531 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,692,301 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,202 cases and 95 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,413 cases and 178 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,895 cases and 225 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 307 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,433 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,206 cases to date and 25 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,806 cases and 74 deaths.