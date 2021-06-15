HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 453 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,209,136 since the pandemic began.
There are 512 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 130 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 96 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, 57.5 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 196,673 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,637 cases; 6,312 confirmed and 2,325 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,342 cases; 1,969 confirmed and 1,373 probable. Elk County reported 2,868 cases; 1,581 confirmed and 1,287 probable.
Clearfield County reported two new cases. Jefferson County reported two new cases. Elk County reported no new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 151 deaths. Elk County reported 41 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 99 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 22,105, in Elk County, 6,665, and in Jefferson County, 8,701 according to the Department of Health.
There were 24 new deaths reported from Monday. The DOH is reporting 27,514 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,686,041 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,202 cases and 95 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,412 cases and 178 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,894 cases and 225 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 307 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,433 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,206 cases to date and 25 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,806 cases and 74 deaths.