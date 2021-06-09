HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 496 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,206,935 since the pandemic began.
There are 710 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 175 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 96 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, 56.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 195,558 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,626 cases; 6,304 confirmed and 2,322 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,336 cases; 1,965 confirmed and 1,371 probable. Elk County reported 2,866 cases; 1,579 confirmed and 1,287 probable.
Clearfield County reported three new cases. Jefferson County reported no new case. Elk County reported no new cases.
Clearfield County reported 150 deaths. Elk County reported 40 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 99 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,999, in Elk County, 6,612, and in Jefferson County, 8,642 according to the Department of Health.
There were 22 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 27,417 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,652,121 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,195 cases and 94 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,385 cases and 177 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,880 cases and 224 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 304 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,433 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,197 cases to date and 25 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,800 cases and 72 deaths.