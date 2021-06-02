HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 580 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,203,443 since the pandemic began.
There are 989 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 248 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 95 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, 54.4 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 194,863 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,593 cases; 6,282 confirmed and 2,311 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,332 cases; 1,962 confirmed and 1,370 probable. Elk County reported 2,864 cases; 1,577 confirmed and 1,287 probable.
Clearfield County reported six new cases. Elk County reported three new cases. Jefferson County reported three new cases.
Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 99 deaths. Clearfield County reported 147 total deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,823, in Elk County, 6,542, and in Jefferson County, 8,561 according to the Department of Health.
There were 45 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 27,259 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,610,343 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,184 cases and 92 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,361 cases and 176 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,864 cases and 224 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 303 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,431 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,181 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,777 cases and 72 deaths.