HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 656 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,204,099 since the pandemic began.
There are 929 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 229 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 95 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, 54.6 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 194,863 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,599 cases; 6,286 confirmed and 2,313 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,333 cases; 1,963 confirmed and 1,370 probable. Elk County reported 2,865 cases; 1,578 confirmed and 1,287 probable.
Clearfield County reported six new cases. Elk County reported one new case. Jefferson County reported one new case.
Elk County reported one new death, totaling 40 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 99 deaths. Clearfield County reported 147 total deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,863, in Elk County, 6,552, and in Jefferson County, 8,578 according to the Department of Health.
There were 36 new deaths reported Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 27,295 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,620,219 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,184 cases and 92 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,366 cases and 176 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,867 cases and 224 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 303 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,433 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,185 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,790 cases and 72 deaths.