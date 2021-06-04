HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 703 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,204,802 since the pandemic began.
There are 900 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 212 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 95 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, 54.7 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 194,863 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,601 cases; 6,288 confirmed and 2,313 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,334 cases; 1,964 confirmed and 1,370 probable. Elk County reported 2,865 cases; 1,578 confirmed and 1,287 probable.
Clearfield County reported two new cases. Elk County reported no new case. Jefferson County reported one new case.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 148 deaths. Elk County reported 40 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 99 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,903, in Elk County, 6,568, and in Jefferson County, 8,587 according to the Department of Health.
There were 30 new deaths reported Thursday. The DOH is reporting 27,325 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,626,860 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Friday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,186 cases and 93 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,375 cases and 177 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,869 cases and 224 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 303 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,433 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,187 cases to date and 24 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,795 cases and 72 deaths.