HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 1,127 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,198,595 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,286 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 301 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 94 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, 52.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 192,009 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,547 cases; 6,238 confirmed and 2,309 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,308 cases; 1,946 confirmed and 1,362 probable. Elk County reported 2,856 cases; 1,575 confirmed and 1,281 probable.
Clearfield County reported 14 new cases. Jefferson County reported four new cases. Elk County reported no new cases.
Clearfield County reported 147 total deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 98 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,701, in Elk County, 6,487, and in Jefferson County, 8,509 according to the Department of Health.
There were 38 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 27,123 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,575,999 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,176 cases and 92 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,313 cases and 176 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,832 cases and 224 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 301 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,430 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,175 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,750 cases and 72 deaths.