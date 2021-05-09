HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 2,610 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,172,288 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,012 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 436 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 90 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, 44.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 186,569 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,351 cases; 6,088 confirmed and 2,263 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,246 cases; 1,912 confirmed and 1,334 probable. Elk County reported 2,825 cases; 1,552 confirmed and 1,273 probable.
Clearfield County reported 24 new cases. Jefferson County reported seven new cases. Elk County reported two new cases.
Elk County reported one new death, totaling 39 deaths. Clearfield County reported 142 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 97 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,390, in Elk County, 6,324, and in Jefferson County, 8,302 according to the Department of Health.
There were 38 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 26,532 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,457,559 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,118 cases and 91 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,089 cases and 173 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,569 cases and 220 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 293 total cases and eight deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,419 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,109 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,612 cases and 68 deaths.