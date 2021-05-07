HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 2,986 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,169,678 since the pandemic began.
The DOH noted one lab is still getting caught up with backlogged data and another lab submitted just over 100 test results dating back to more than a month ago.
There are 2,047 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 448 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 90 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, 43.4 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 185,712 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,327 cases; 6,073 confirmed and 2,254 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,239 cases; 1,909 confirmed and 1,330 probable. Elk County reported 2,823 cases; 1,551 confirmed and 1,272 probable.
Clearfield County reported 31 new cases. Jefferson County reported eight new cases. Elk County reported two new cases.
Clearfield County reported 142 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 97 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,345, in Elk County, 6,315, and in Jefferson County, 8,287 according to the Department of Health.
There were 47 new deaths reported Thursday. The DOH is reporting 26,494 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,449,653 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,111 cases and 91 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,064 cases and 172 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,524 cases and 220 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 293 total cases and eight deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,418 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,105 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,594 cases and 68 deaths.