HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 832 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,201,375 since the pandemic began.
The DOH did not provide an update on Sunday or Monday.
There are 1,107 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 278 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 94 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, 53.5 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 192,009 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,578 cases; 6,269 confirmed and 2,309 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,322 cases; 1,958 confirmed and 1,364 probable. Elk County reported 2,859 cases; 1,575 confirmed and 1,284 probable.
Clearfield County reported 147 total deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 98 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,772, in Elk County, 6,515, and in Jefferson County, 8,531 according to the Department of Health.
There were 16 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 27,203 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,594,728 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,181 cases and 92 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,345 cases and 176 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,853 cases and 224 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 303 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,430 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,181 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,769 cases and 72 deaths.