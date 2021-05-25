HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 906 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,197,468 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,230 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 295 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 93 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, 52.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 192,009 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,533 cases; 6,229 confirmed and 2,304 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,304 cases; 1,946 confirmed and 1,358 probable. Elk County reported 2,856 cases; 1,575 confirmed and 1,281 probable.
Jefferson County reported four new cases. Clearfield County reported two new cases. Elk County reported no new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 147 total deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 98 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,656, in Elk County, 6,478, and in Jefferson County, 8,504 according to the Department of Health.
There were 42 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 27,085 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,570,073 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,173 cases and 92 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,295 cases and 175 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,824 cases and 223 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 301 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,429 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,172 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,749 cases and 72 deaths.