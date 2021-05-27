HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 941 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,199,536 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,172 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 296 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 94 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, 52.7 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 192,009 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,560 cases; 6,249 confirmed and 2,311 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,311 cases; 1,948 confirmed and 1,363 probable. Elk County reported 2,858 cases; 1,575 confirmed and 1,283 probable.
Clearfield County reported 13 new cases. Jefferson County reported three new cases. Elk County reported two new cases.
Clearfield County reported 147 total deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 98 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,722, in Elk County, 6,496, and in Jefferson County, 8,521 according to the Department of Health.
There were 40 new deaths reported Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 27,163 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,583,887 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,177 cases and 92 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,324 cases and 176 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,840 cases and 224 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 303 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,430 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,175 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,755 cases and 72 deaths.