HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 1,549 cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,196,562 since the pandemic began.
There were 693 new cases reported Monday, in addition to 856 new cases reported Sunday.
There are 1,261 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 293 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 93 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, 51.8 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 192,009 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,531 cases; 6,229 confirmed and 2,302 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,300 cases; 1,946 confirmed and 1,354 probable. Elk County reported 2,856 cases; 1,574 confirmed and 1,282 probable.
Reporting two-day increases, Clearfield reported six new cases. Jefferson County reported three new cases. Elk County reported two new cases.
Clearfield County reported 146 total deaths. Elk County reported 39 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 98 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,736, in Elk County, 6,478, and in Jefferson County, 8,524 according to the Department of Health.
There were 13 new deaths reported Saturday, and one new death on Sunday. The DOH is reporting 27,043 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,565,558 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,172 cases and 92 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,284 cases and 175 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,778 cases and 222 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 301 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,428 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,169 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,740 cases and 72 deaths.