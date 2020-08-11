REYNOLDSVILLE — A Brockway couple are facing assault charges following a domestic dispute that lead to curtains being lit on fire and a machete being brandished, according to court documents.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Whitney Elizabeth Baxter, 25, of Brockway on July 22 including three counts of simple assault and harassment.
Police also filed charges against Jeremy Todd Lewis, 31, of Rimersburg, including two counts of simple assault and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Baxter told police that she had kicked Lewis out of the house the night before the incident. When she woke up the next morning, he was in the house and eating breakfast.
She had allegedly confronted him about being abusive and told him to leave. Baxter alleged that Lewis pushed her and grabbed her by the throat.
Lewis told police that while eating breakfast, Baxter started yelling at him while holding a machete, according to the affidavit. The two began to argue and the situation escalated.
According to Lewis, he accidentally caught the curtains on fire, but Baxter told police he caught them on fire when she called the police, the affidavit said.
When Lewis tried to remove the curtains, Baxter allegedly refused to let him pass with a box cutter. Baxter allegedly cut Lewis on his lower right back and right leg. He shoved her out of the way, causing her to fall over garbage, according to the affidavit.
Baxter alleged that he threw her to the ground and left the house, police said.
Police noted cuts and scratches to Lewis’ lower back and leg, and cuts and scratches on Baxter’s neck and lower back.
Baxter and Lewis have preliminary hearings scheduled for Sept. 30 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.