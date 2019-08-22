PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney couple is facing charges of assault following an Aug. 15 domestic dispute.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Terri Lee Burkholder, 49, of Punxsutawney for simple assault.
Police also filed charges against James B. Frye, 62, of Punxsutawney for simple assault.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to Carlton Avenue for reports of a person crying for help. Once they found the residence from which the cries were coming, police knocked on the door and were immediately greeted by Burkholder, who again cried out for help once opening the door.
Police entered the home and separated Burkholder and Frye. Allegedly, both admitted to drinking alcohol throughout the evening.
According to court documents, it was discovered by police that Frye had thrown a hoagie across the living room. This upset Burkholder, and she lashed out at Frye. She struck him, and he pushed her back. Burkholder then went to the kitchen to get a steak knife. Allegedly, according to the documents, she used the knife to stab Frye in the left butt cheek.
Burkholder then attempted to flee the residence, but Frye stopped her. Closer inspection showed Frye also had bruising and swelling to his left eye, and Burkholder had bruising to the right side of her face.
Both of them were taken to the Punxsutawney Borough Police Station where they were cleared by medics. Both refused medical treatment.
Both Frye and Burkholder have preliminary hearings scheduled for Sept. 5 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock. Their bail has been set at $10,000 unsecured each.