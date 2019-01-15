PENFIELD — A Penfield man faces charges following a domestic dispute Friday at a residence on Mountain Run Road, Huston Township, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Joseph Taylor Roush, 54, of Penfield, is charged by state police in DuBois with a misdemeanor count of assault and a summary count of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause in the case, police were called to the residence at 2:28 p.m. for a report of a domestic.
At 2:36 p.m., a Penfield woman was interviewed at the scene by police, according to the affidavit.
She told police that Roush called her after work and she told him she went through the bills. He then came home and stormed into the house and went straight into the den where she was sitting.
She said Roush grabbed her and forced her into the bedroom. He would not let her leave the room and slapped her on the left side of her face, according to the affidavit. She said that he squeezed her jaw and slapped her again on the right side of the face.
Roush was interviewed by the police at 2:45 p.m. that day and admitted that the two of them got into an argument and he slapped her on the face, according to the affidavit.
Police said they observed a small cut to the victim’s left and right cheek.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at Ford’s office.
