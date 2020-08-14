DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges following a domestic dispute in the City of DuBois.
On Aug. 4, city police charged Charles Dale Lewis Jr., 28, DuBois, with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were dispatched to a South Highland Street residence for a 911 hang-up call, where a woman was heard on the line, and she stated, “Please help me, I cannot talk about it,” and disconnected.
Upon arrival, the police made contact with the caller, who ran out the door screaming and crying, stating, “He’s in there.” The police looked inside the residence and saw a man, identified as Lewis, standing in the living room with two cell phones.
The affidavit stated that Lewis was allegedly sweating and restless, as he was pacing back and forth. He reportedly stated, “I was trying to show her,” and repeated himself numerous times. The police asked him what he was trying to show her, and he allegedly showed her a 9 mm bullet in his hand.
Lewis stated, “There are electromagnetic waves in this house. Let me show you,” according to the affidavit.
At that time, Lewis reportedly held the 9 mm bullet in his right hand with his finger on the primer of the bullet and began to squeeze very hard, as his hand was shaking and fingers turned white, the affidavit stated. He inquired, “Do you see it?” and stated that the electromagnetic waves were coming out of the bullet.
The police asked that he put the bullet down and asked if he had any weapons on him. Lewis reportedly replied that he had a knife and that was all. While checking him for weapons, the police found an orange Gerber razor knife in his front right pocket as well as a 9 mm magazine for a Glock pistol, located in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt, according to the affidavit.
When asked if he had been using any drugs, Lewis reportedly stated that he has used methamphetamine for the last two to three years, the affidavit said. He said he was clean for awhile but just recently used.
While talking to another police officer on the front porch, the woman told the police that Lewis allegedly held a gun to her head. Lewis was allegedly asked if he had a gun and told the police that he has a Glock and that it was at the top of the stairs on a stand and that it was unloaded.
The police asked Lewis if what the woman said was true and he said it was, according to police. He allegedly stated that he held it to her head so she could “feel” what it felt like, the affidavit said.
The police then located the pistol which was located on the second shelf of a stand. The police also shined an illuminated pen light in toward Lewis’ septum and noted redness to each side with nasal hair missing. At that time, Lewis was placed under arrest per domestic violence statute, the affidavit said.
In a written statement, according to the affidavit, the woman said the two had an argument earlier in the night and Lewis eventually became aggressive, pushing her down and held her on the bed. Her statement said he held her on the bed and held a gun to her head, asking her, “How do you like it?” She asked what that means and he continued to ask her “How do you like it?” She then called the police.
Lewis’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday (today) at Ford’s office.