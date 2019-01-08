A DuBois woman faces assault and harassment charges after a domestic incident.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed with District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, DuBois City Police received a report of a domestic assault on Olive Avenue at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2018.
Charles Alsbaugh and Melissa Alsbaugh, who reside together and are legally married, reportedly were arguing over Melissa’s consumption of alcohol.
The affidavit stated that Charles alleges that Melissa tried to leave the house with the keys to the house and cars. Charles took the keys from Melissa’s hand, as he alleges that she was under the influence of alcohol. At this time, Melissa struck Charles about the face and ear, causing bleeding.
The police interviewed the older children who reported the following, the affidavit said: Melissa had spent all available money from their bank account that day. Charles became angry and dumped out the alcohol that was in the house. This made Melissa angry and she collected the house keys and attempted to leave. Charles reportedly grabbed Melissa and held her against the front door to keep her from leaving. She reportedly struck him in the face.
Charles showed signs of injury to his face, the affidavit said.
The police charged Melissa Alsbaugh, 41, 314 Olive Ave., DuBois, with a misdemeanor count of assault and a summary count of harassment.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday at Ford’s office.
