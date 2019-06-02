ST. MARYS — A St. Marys business crowned “best pizza in Elk County” is celebrating 25 years of that and giving back to the community.
The secret to Don’s Pizza pies at 320 South St. Marys Street is an old pizza dough recipe that came from his mother, said Owner Don Beimel. He can remember the recipe book “falling apart.”
Beimel, an Emporium native, said St. Marys is a “pizza and wings town,” with customers truly caring about the quality of the food they’re getting.
He had a rough start giving the pizza business a go, though, when the former Erie Avenue building burnt to the ground. An opportunity to buy the corner-street gas station came about shortly afterward.
Don’s Pizza has also been voted “best wings” in Elk County multiple times, Beimel said, taking home awards from the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wing Fling.
Every Monday, Beimel and his wife and fellow employee, Gina, have a “date day” at the pizza shop, giving all other employees the day off and just enjoying each other’s company while making and serving pizzas. Working together has made them closer, they said, despite the “pizza stress” on certain days.
The Beimels have a major passion for youth, and youth have a passion for the Beimels, too. Everywhere he goes, he’s recognized as “the pizza guy,” and children are excited to see him.
Don’s Pizza offers discounts to high schools, the St. Marys Community Pool, churches and sports teams, Beimel said. The shop has a contract with Elk County Catholic Schools, making whole-wheat pizza for their cafeteria program for four years now.
“We have watched some of them grow up over the years, and we know their orders,” Gina said. “I love supporting the kids.”
Giving back has always been a way of business, Beimel said, starting with giving discounted pizzas to concession stands during his son’s sports games. Discounted pizzas are even offered to the opposing sports teams who are traveling through town.
“If you want to be a part of the community, you should be supporting the community,” he said.
The shop has 10 employees, and the Beimels’ two children, Justin and Allison, work there when they can, he said. The two have even helped come up with new menu items, such as the “Allison special.” Her picture is hanging on the dining room wall, too.
About twice a year, Don’s will bring on a new, unique pizza, such as the “cheese fry” or Godfather, two popular favorites.
The shop sees a lot of traveling customers and elk tourists, many of whom see the words “voted best pizza in Elk County” across the top of the building as they drive by, Beimel said. On average, around 22,000 cars pass every day.
“We like to feel like we’re the ‘center of St. Marys,’” Beimel said. “We like to know and talk to people here.”
Back in the day, Don’s used to be open until 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, which made them a popular destination for students and late travelers.
Don’s Pizza will often employ athletes, too, and attend their baseball games just for support, Beimel adds. A goal is to try to “instill a good work ethic” in each of them.
It’s important to the Beimels, and to Don’s Pizza buyers, that the money goes back into the community, helping youth and organizations.
“We’d like to thank everyone for their support and nice words,” he said. “We’ve tried to give it back, and I think that’s why we’ve lasted this long.”
For more information, call 814-834-3067 or visit Don’s Pizza on Facebook.