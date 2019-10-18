REYNOLDSVILLE — As the winter season approaches, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students are reminding drivers “Don’t Rush in Ice and Slush.”
Jeff Tech Art Instructor Angela Dragich said students recently finished their Jefferson County “Paint the Plow” project. All art students are required to create a plow design each winter. This year’s theme is “Don’t Rush in Ice and Slush.”
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10’s “Paint the Plow” program is intended to raise awareness of PennDOT’s public safety efforts.
Last year’s theme was “Know Before You Go” — an app and tracking system through PennDOT’s 511PA system that displays where plow and salt trucks are and where they’ve already been, according to www.penndot.gov.
Each of the four art classes chooses the top four or five designs, Dragich said. Student Melody Forrest’s design was the winner.
“As the students had been painting outside, they added more to the design to make it even better and more thought-out,” she said.
Students incorporated several colors and the school mascot, with the slogan “The Viking Way, choose respect, responsibility, safety and excellence.”
Dragich said PennDOT provided funding from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), to cover the cost of plow paint.
The decorated snow plow was on display at Jeff Tech’s “Not a Car Show,” part of its Fall Festival Oct. 12.