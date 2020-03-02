MUNDERF — A local woman has stepped up to help a family after a fire consumed their home last week.
Rena Klozar, owner of Dixon’s Corner Country Store in Munderf, began collecting clothes and furniture for the family immediately after the fire.
Klozar, is a former member of the Warsaw Fire Department, and her son is an active member. She recognized the location of the fire when it was dispatched and went to offer any help she could when she heard.
When she got to the scene, the Warsaw department was already there and on the move with their equipment. Klozar knew how devastating the fire could be, especially since the family has children. She issued a Facebook post asking for any donations of clothing and furniture for the family.
The response surprised her. She said she was thankful so many people responded to her post so quickly.
“It took off like wildfire. I had people commenting, and thank goodness my daughter jumped in and started setting up drop off times,” Klozar said.
A man who owns a camp near her store is preparing to sell his property, but didn’t want to leave any of the contents in it. He just happened to stop in the store to ask if they knew anyone who would be interested and donated 4 beds, a couch, a love seat, and a rocking recliner to them.
“He happened to stop in at the store wanting to donate his items and we happened to know a family in need,” Klozar said.
The post was shared so widely that people she doesn’t know responded about donating.
In just a short couple of days Klozar had many donations of clothes, furniture and cash lined up to offer to the family.
The family is still in need of boys jeans size 14/16, boys clothes size 6/7 and up for summer, and boys shoes size 13 or 1. Items can be dropped off at Dixon’s Corner Country Store at 10458 Richardsville Road, Brookville, or Debbie’s Ceramics at 1701 Bond Street, Brockway.