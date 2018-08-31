ST. MARYS — The Elk County Community Foundation, formed in 2001, has a mission to strengthen the region through development, stewardship and grant-making as donors achieve their philanthropic goals.
In 2017 ECCF awarded grants and scholarships totaling more than $484,000 and participated in the Pennsylvania matching dollars scholarship program which provided an additional $70,000, according to the annual report.
Paula Fritz Eddy, executive director and manager of the Elk County Community Foundation, explained, “We give out grants and scholarships, but that is not what what we really do.
“We work with people who want to make their community a better place,” said Eddy. “The foundation serves the donors. Our real business is helping people, families, groups and businesses be philanthropic or charitable,” she said.
“People want to honor a loved one who has passed or make sure an organization that is near and dear to their heart gets an annual gift,” said Eddy.
She said people wanting to contribute to their community or honor a loved one don’t need a lot of money. They can create a fund and add to it over time. Once a fund reaches $5,000, it becomes a permanent fund. Distributions can then be made. Once a fund reaches $13,000, awards of $500 can be made annually.
Eddy said she and her siblings established the Hal and Pauline Fritz Family Fund in honor of their mother and father. “Our father was a well-known musician and owner of the Fritz Piano store.”
“We all give to it each year,” said Eddy, “and now we are able to make a $750 gift each year from the fund for whatever purpose we choose. “We choose something different every year,” she said.
Eddy tells the story that when band members from Elk County Catholic School were planning to attend the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, her family decided to make a gift from the fund to help defray the costs of traveling to Hawaii.
“It was a nice thing to do in honor of our father who was also a Marine during World War II,” she explained.
According to Eddy, “Everyone gives for a different reason. Each donor has a story, a passion, a community they want to serve.”
Eddy said she has worked in the nonprofit arena for 40 years. “Working for the ECCF has been the most rewarding,” she said.
To become involved, individuals, families, businesses and organizations can visit http://elkcountyfoundation.northernalleghenies.org, or email eccf@windstream.net or call 814-834-2125.
